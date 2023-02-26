Bao Fan , a rainmaker in China’s technology industry, is assisting Chinese authorities in an investigation, his company China Renaissance Holdings announced on Sunday, 10 days after it said its founder and chairman could not be contacted. The investment banker, born in 1970, was “cooperating in an investigation carried out by certain authorities” in mainland China, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a stock exchange filing . It did not elaborate on whether the probe was conducted by China’s law-enforcement agencies or the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog. The statement confirmed wide speculation that Bao, a well-known investment guru in China’s capital market, had been taken away by mainland authorities for questioning. China Renaissance, established by Bao in 2005, is an influential “matchmaker” in the country’s internet sector, having worked on the mergers that resulted in some of China’s largest technology firms, including Didi Chuxing , Meituan and Trip.com. Bao’s disappearance has triggered suspicion that deals made by China Renaissance over the years may have drawn government scrutiny. The company’s shares have plunged nearly 30 per cent since February 16, when it said Bao was unreachable. “The board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of [China Renaissance] are continuing normally,” the firm, which went public in Hong Kong in 2018, said in its filing on Sunday. The case has also sparked concerns about Beijing’s attitude towards the internet sector. Despite pessimism over the national economy, markets had responded favourably late last year to indications that Chinese authorities were easing a two-year crackdown that saw tech giants get hit with multiple fines and business disrupted by investigations and new regulations. “It remains to be seen whether the investigation could spread to other big shots or Big Tech firms,” said Ding Haifeng, a consultant at Shanghai-based financial advisory firm Integrity. “Many investors are worried that Beijing will strengthen the technology crackdown.” Renaissance is one of the largest investment banks in China, with more than 400 staff on its payroll across Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. Bao, born in Shanghai, worked for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse in London, New York and Hong Kong before striking out on his own.