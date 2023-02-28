Commercial vehicles drive past a sign to Adani Port in Mundra, Gujarat, India. The ports-to-power conglomerate has repeatedly denied allegations made by a short-seller. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s Adani Group seeks to reassure investors in Hong Kong after short-seller’s allegations
- The crisis-ridden group is moving an investor roadshow to Hong Kong, continuing its charm offensive to ease concerns about its financial health and corporate governance
- It marks the latest effort by billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to reassure investors after US-based Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation
