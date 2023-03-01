The Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 17, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen sets up London Connect link, adding a second transborder funding channel between China and the UK for companies to raise capital
- The Shenzhen-London Connect will enhance ‘capital market connectivity’ between China and the UK on depository receipts, indexes and cross-border financing services
- GDRs, under the cross-border stock connect initiative, have gained traction in recent months, as 41 Chinese firms are in the process of listing their GDRs overseas
