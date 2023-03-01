AMPD Energy CEO Brandon Ng with an AMPD energy storage system in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Climate change: HSBC grants first green loan in Hong Kong to tech firm Ampd Energy
- The lender has provided an US$8 million two-year loan to Ampd Energy, to fund its giant batteries deployed at construction sites
- Loan shows how the financial sector can play an active role in unlocking the potential of green technology innovation, HSBC executive says
AMPD Energy CEO Brandon Ng with an AMPD energy storage system in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate. Photo: Jonathan Wong