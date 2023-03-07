Hong Kong tycoons Richard Li Tzar-kai and Ronnie Chan Chi-chung, as well as a number of global financial and philanthropic heavyweights, are expected to attend a high-level forum aimed at attracting the world’s biggest family offices to Hong Kong. The forum, called “The Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit”, will be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District on March 24. At least 14 tycoons and chiefs of the world’s leading family offices and organisations – including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Swiss bank UBS and Art Basel – have been proposed by the government as speakers at the event, according to a programme seen by the Post. The programme was sent to guests last month and the list of speakers is subject to change, a source said. The forum is aimed at introducing attendees to the opportunities offered by Hong Kong for wealth allocation and the positive and long-term development of family-office businesses, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, the city’s leader , said in a statement on Tuesday. “The [forum] showcases Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international asset and wealth-management hub to global family offices and asset owners,” Lee said. It will build stronger connections with decision makers at global family offices, and assist them in exploring opportunities and implementing their development plans in Hong Kong, thereby encouraging more family offices to establish a presence here, he added. The one-day event follows a forum of global financial leaders held in November , and comes after the city removed all its Covid-19 quarantine and social distancing measures after almost three years. It is hoped the event will reaffirm Hong Kong’s appeal as an international financial and wealth-management centre. Family offices and industry leaders from Hong Kong will exchange views and network with global peers and partners after a panel discussion, which will be held from noon to 6.45pm, according to the programme. It will be followed by a fire dragon dance performance and the day will end with a gala dinner hosted by Lee. Richard Li of Pacific Century Group will speak during a session on Hong Kong’s ability to finance technological innovation, one of the four areas to be covered during the event, according to the company’s spokesperson. The forum will also focus on Hong Kong’s unique position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, its commitment to driving global green and sustainable development and its role as a philanthropy centre. Ronnie Chan, chairman of leading Hong Kong property developer Hang Lung Group , will speak about the city’s role as a philanthropy centre, according to the programme, while Bernard Chan, former Executive Council convenor and chairman of the board of M+ Museum, will speak at a session about wealth and the arts. Amy Lo, co-head of wealth management for Asia-Pacific at UBS, is also confirmed to speak at the summit. Other unconfirmed speakers for the session on philanthropy include Cao Dewang, chairman of Fuyao Glass, and Robert Rosen, the director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Cherie Blair, wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair, is also on the list of proposed speakers. Hiromichi Mizuno, a Tesla board member and United Nations Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable investments, has been proposed for a talk about commitment to driving global green and sustainable development, but it is not yet confirmed if he will attend. Ma Jun, chairman and president of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, and Poman Lo, the vice-chairman and managing director of Century City International Holdings, have also been invited to speak at this session. “The confirmed attendees include big family offices from Hong Kong, mainland China, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, as well as the Americas,” a government source said, without disclosing any further details. The government hopes to attract at least another 200 family offices to Hong Kong by the end of 2025.