Hong Kong stocks advanced amid a bullish view on earnings among Chinese tech leaders, overshadowing concerns about a wider fallout among at least 10 Chinese biotech companies including BeiGene from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.2 per cent to 19,741.59 as of 11.16am local time, while the Tech Index gained 4.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent. The city’s benchmark index slumped 6.1 per cent last week, the most since October. Tencent jumped 4.7 per cent to HK$347.00, while Alibaba Group added 3.1 per cent to HK$83.70. Insurer AIA Group strengthened 2.8 per cent to HK$83.80 and China Mobile surged 3.5 per cent to HK$64.20. Among losers, Chinese developer Country Garden tumbled 2.3 per cent to HK$2.14, peer Longfor Group dropped 0.9 per cent to HK$21.50. While companies in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan posted record misses in fourth-quarter earnings, China, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia have been the bright spots with results tracking above full-year estimates, according to Goldman Sachs. “Consumer, TMT (telecoms, media and tech), and healthcare services/equipment will lead the recovery in 2023,” the US investment bank said in a report to clients. “Consensus earnings revisions have recently stabilised but upgrades are still absent, except for TMT.” BeiGene slipped 0.6 per cent to HK$133.00. The firm said it had 3.9 per cent, or about US$175 million, of its US$4.5 billion cash locked up in the failed California-based lender. Other companies including Sirnaomics, MobVista and Noah Holdings reported minimal exposure to the bank, the biggest US bank failure since 2008. “Investor sentiment is likely to remain fragile in the near term against the background of US banking sector concerns,” analysts at Nomura said in a note to clients. “Market focus will likely remain on the fallout from the failure of SVB.” Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rocks China’s tech start-ups, VC industry US financial regulators on Sunday moved to reassure all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank, following the lender’s sudden collapse on Friday following a run. The Federal Reserve said it would set up a new lending programme with funds from the Treasury Department, even as tech start-ups worried about paying their staff this month. Elsewhere, Xpeng jumped 2.2 per cent to HK$33.10 after it was added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index from today. Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform operator, surged 3.9 per cent to HK$133.80 on its entry into the Hang Seng Tech Index. Major Asia-Pacific markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent.