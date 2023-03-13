The fallout from the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has reached Hong Kong’s shores, prompting the local monetary authority to assure depositors that the city’s banking system is sufficiently protected from the second major collapse of a US bank since 2008. At least 13 Hong Kong-listed technology and biotech firms have deposits totalling US$217.23 million at SVB, with amounts ranging from US$400,000 to US$175.5 million. Meanwhile, SVB’s Hong Kong office in Jardine House was empty on Monday morning. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday that SVB is not authorised to carry out banking operations or take deposits in Hong Kong. “We have noticed the actions of overseas regulators against banks and will continue to pay attention to the development of the incident,” an HKMA spokeswoman said. Beijing-headquartered biotech firm BeiGene was the worst-hit, with US$175.5 million of uninsured deposits at SVB, representing 3.9 per cent of its cash holdings of US$4.5 billion at the end of last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. Over the past two days, BeiGene and 12 other Hong Kong-listed companies have issued statements regarding their deposits at SVB, which was taken over by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Friday because of liquidity concerns. US regulators announced on Sunday that SVB’s depositors will have access to their money from Monday. “The company does not expect the recent developments with SVB to significantly impact its operations,” BeiGene said, adding that it has diversified its cash and investments at large lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS. Tech stocks fuel Hong Kong market gains while BeiGene slumps on SVB fallout Shanghai-headquartered biopharmaceutical company Zai Lab said in a filing on Monday that it has US$23.2 million of deposits at SVB, representing 2.3 per cent of its total cash of US$1.08 billion. Medical device maker Broncus Holding said on Sunday its exposure to SVB was about US$11.8 million, or 6.5 per cent of its cash reserves as of Friday. “The company is actively working towards preserving and recovering its deposits at SVB,” Broncus said, adding the exposure is “immaterial” and will not affect its operation. A Post reporter who visited SVB’s office in Central on Monday morning found the premises to be deserted, with only the lights switched on. The bank’s staff in Hong Kong has been told to work from home Monday onwards as requested by the head office, according to a woman who answered the Post’s inquires by phone. So far no one had asked about their deposits at the bank, she said, without identifying herself. Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rocks China’s tech start-ups, VC industry Other Hong Kong-listed companies that have made their exposure known to SVB via exchange filings are mostly biotech firms. Sirnaomics has US$3.3 million of deposits, or about 3 per cent of its cash, while Everest Medicines and Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management each have less than US$1 million. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Mobvista and CStone Pharmaceuticals, which have deposits ranging from US$400,000 to around US$600,000, all said the amounts were less than 1 per cent of their cash holdings. Brii Biosciences said it had less than 9 per cent of its cash at SVB, while Genor Biopharma Holdings said it had 0.1 per cent of its cash at the lender, but neither disclosed the exact amount. “Based on the latest situation, we think the impact on the biotech firms will be very limited, as we believe all of the deposits will be recovered including Brii’s,” Li Ankang, chief strategy and financial officer of Brii Biosciences told the Post in a statement. FTX remnants remind Hong Kong of the bullet it dodged CANbridge Pharmaceuticals said it had “immaterial deposits” at SVB but did not disclose the figure. Vobile Group said it completed wire instructions on March 9 to transfer cash out of SVB, just ahead of its collapse. Others such as Meitu and MicroPort Scientific issued statements saying they have no business relationship with SVB or deposits. Ryan Lam Chun-wang, the head of research at Shanghai Commercial Bank, said even after the US has assured SVB’s depositors their money is safe, the saga is not over. “A lot of banks will have to shrink their balance sheets to avoid a weak-looking funding structure,” he said. “More accelerated loss recognitions and write-downs are coming.”