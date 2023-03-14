Hong Kong stocks fell as investors pulled back from yesterdays sharp rally as markets continue to react to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and investor remain unmoved by positive remarks on economic growth by China’s new premier. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 19,512.84 as of 9.55am. The Tech Index slid 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent. HSBC dropped 3.5 per cent to HK$54.35 after the bank announced on Monday that it would swoop in to buy SVB’s UK subsidiary for a nominal £1. Hang Seng Bank declined 1.4 per cent to HK$117.40 while insurer AIA Group retreated 2.7 per cent to HK$82.15. Beijing’s announcement that the government would resume issuing nearly all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15 did little to excite trade. Alibaba Group Holding dropped 2.2 per cent to HK$81.45, and Baidu fell 1.2 per cent to HK$132.40 while Tencent limited losses, adding 0.2 per cent to HK$345.60. Speaking at his first press conference after the conclusion of the National People’s Congress, Premier Li Qiang did not announce any concrete policies but said the new government is focused on “high quality growth”, “cooperative” US-China relations and opening up post-Covid. Elsewhere, markets tumbled as SVB’s global operations are being taken apart after the lender was taken over by US regulators on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.2 per cent per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.9 per cent.