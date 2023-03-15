Hong Kong stocks rose from near a three-month low after government reports showed China’s economic activity strengthened this quarter, while consumer spending rebounded after the end of zero-Covid policy. Concerns about the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank eased on state backstop. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.9 per cent to 19,604.85 at 11.08am local time, after sliding yesterday to the lowest level since December 21. The Tech Index jumped 2.6 per cent while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.4 per cent. JD.com rose 3.4 per cent to HK$160.80 while NetEase surged 4.3 per cent to HK$134.80 and Meituan added 2.6 per cent to HK$128.60. WuXi Biologics climbed 4.1 per cent to HK$51.90 while Baidu surged 6.3 per cent to HK$137.10 before launching its ChatGPT-like bot later this week. Industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in the first two months this year from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in Beijing on Wednesday, versus a 1.3 per cent expansion in December. Retail sales rose 3.5 per cent, versus a 1.8 per cent decline in December, it added. The reports reassured investors, following the market’s disappointment with China’s conservative growth targets for 2023 unveiled during the National People’s Congress last week. The Hang Seng Index has slumped 15.2 per cent from its peak this year on January 27, while the city’s broader market lost US$490 billion of capitalisation, according to Bloomberg data. Li Qiang is good for China’s stock market, analysts say. Here’s why “The retail and industrial data was in line with market expectation and is a sign that China’s reopening and economic growth is on track,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong. Investors will need to monitor key data to assess post-reopening benefits, he added. China’s growth momentum is set to improve further in the coming months, driven mainly by ongoing consumption recovery and still-accommodative macro policy, Goldman Sachs said in a research note on Wednesday. Tech stocks also advanced as US authorities moved to backstop big losses tied to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, allowing depositors to access their funds above the federal-insured sums. At least 13 Hong Kong-listed firms have disclosed having a combined US$217.23 million locked up at SVB when the lender collapsed last week. Elsewhere, Alibaba Group jumped 3.6 per cent to HK$82.90 after the group signed a pact with the market regulator in Hangzhou related to its e-commerce platform business. Fosun International surged 2.6 per cent to HK$6.38 after agreeing to sell an asset for 13.6 billion yuan (US$1.97 billion), according to an exchange filing. Stocks across the Asia-Pacific region also strengthened, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 1.9 per cent. US inflation slowed last month to 6 per cent from a year earlier, from 6.4 per cent in January, a government report showed on Tuesday. The reading suggests the Federal Reserve’s policy is tight enough to cool growth and prices, said Jacky Lam, financial consultant at Charles Schwab Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Ping An Insurance (Group) surged 3 per cent to HK$52.20. China’s largest insurer is due to report its earnings later today. Net profit probably rose 1 per cent in 2022, according to market consensus from analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Zhejiang Yaguang Technology debuted in Shanghai. The stock jumped 44 per cent to 25.92 yuan.