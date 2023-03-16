Hong Kong stocks tumbled as the turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse and bank failures including Silicon Valley Bank infected markets in Asia-Pacific. Investors are wary of potential surprises from the Federal Reserve amid conflicting bets on the US rate outlook. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 per cent to 19,275.45 as of 9.41am local time to approach a three-month low. The Tech Index lost 0.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.5 per cent. Banks led losers in early trading. HSBC slipped 3.2 per cent to HK$53.40, while its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank declined 2.1 per cent to HK$115.10. ICBC weakened 0.5 per cent to HK$4.22. Insurer AIA Group lost 5 per cent to HK$76.50 and peer Ping An Insurance slid 4.2 per cent to HK$50.10. Most Asia-Pacific markets were lower. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent, Australia’s ASX S&P 200 fell 1.4 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.4 per cent. Credit Suisse said it will borrow 50 billion Swiss francs (US$53.7 billion) from Swiss National Bank to fend off a crisis, increasing its chances of survival after the central bank stepped in to provide liquidity. Earlier, Credit Suisse’s shares slumped to a record-low in Zurich while the cost to insure the bank from default rose to distressed levels. Credit Suisse to get liquidity backstop if needed, says Swiss National Bank Stresses in the banking sector this month have prompted rate traders to rein in bets on a 50-basis point hike by the Federal Reserve at its March 21-22 policy meeting. While Goldman Sachs called for a pause, there is still more than an even chance of a quarter-point rise according to Fed fund futures. Chinese tech stocks also weakened amid signs the US-China tech war is worsening, with Tencent losing 1.1 per cent to HK$340.60 and chip maker SMIC dropping 0.2 per cent to HK$17.40. Some directors, including two US citizens, resigned from chip-equipment maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, months after the Biden administration restricted US persons from helping to develop China’s chip industry.