Credit Suisse Group said it would lean on Switzerland’s central bank to help it survive a crisis in market confidence that has eroded the bank’s value to a historic low and sent shockwaves through global financial markets. The Zurich-based bank will borrow as much as 50 billion francs (US$54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank’s financial liquidity facility and use it to buy back 3 billion francs worth of debt securities, according to a statement on Thursday. Credit Suisse shares plunged by more than 30 per cent on Wednesday in Zurich, driving its market value down to 6.78 billion francs, from above 30 billion francs in March 2021. Its bonds slumped to distressed levels amid market concern over its ability to survive a worldwide sell-off of bank stocks following the collapse of three mid-size US banks. “These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders”, Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner said in a statement. The bank is in the middle of a transformation programme to sell off assets and streamline its sprawling operations, which Koerner said is aimed at delivering a “simpler and more focused bank built around client needs”. Credit Suisse said it is on track to cut costs by 2.5 billion francs by 2025, while cutting headcount to about 43,000, from 52,000 in October. The bank earlier said it will return to profit by 2024. The crisis for the bank, designated as a global systemically important bank by the Financial Stability Board, has roiled the financial world. Investors and analysts are assessing the contagion risk, after the collapses of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, New York-headquartered Signature Bank and California-based Silvergate Bank propelled US authorities to roll out emergency lending programmes. The turmoil could impact the Fed’s rate hike pace and the European Central Bank’s policy decision due later on Thursday. Hong Kong stocks slide as Credit Suisse, SVB turmoil infects Asian markets “Credit Suisse is in principle a much bigger concern for the global economy than the regional US banks which were in the firing line last week,” Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on Wednesday night. “Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem, but a global one.” Dubbing the bank “the weakest link among Europe’s large banks”, Kenningham added that “the problems in Credit Suisse once more raise the question of whether this is the beginning of a global crisis or just another ‘idiosyncratic’ case”. The bank announced a plan to raise US$4 billion through a rights issue in late October, selling shares to investors such as the Saudi National Bank. It was effectively breaking up the investment bank, separating the advisory and capital markets business and selling a majority of its SPG business to Apollo Global Management and Pacific Investment Management. The overhaul was an urgent attempt to restore credibility after a succession of huge losses and management chaos shattered its status as one of Europe’s most prestigious lenders. Benjamin Cavalli, chief executive of Credit Suisse’s Hong Kong office, pledged the bank’s commitment to Hong Kong and Greater China in October, saying the city “remains a key wealth management hub and a vital gateway to our thriving Greater China businesses”.