Charoen Pokphand Group is exploring an initial public offering of its seed and animal feed business in Thailand that could raise as much as US$1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Thai conglomerate is restructuring its upstream agricultural operations to prepare for the potential spin-off, which could include animal feed and seed businesses under Charoen Pokphand Foods and Chia Tai, the people said. CP Group has held initial discussions with prospective advisers on the listing, which could happen as soon as next year, the people said. A share sale could raise US$600 million to US$1 billion depending on market conditions, they added. Should a transaction proceed, CP Group’s unit would be joining SCG Chemicals and Big C Supercenter in seeking a listing on the Bangkok bourse. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a drop in IPO activity this year with only US$291 million raised through first-time share sales, down from US$544 million in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Considerations are at an early stage and details of the IPO including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for CP Group declined to comment. Alibaba founder Jack Ma in Thailand to continue study of farming technology CP Group is controlled by the Chearavanont family, which is Asia’s fifth-richest family with a net worth of US$28.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dhanin Chearavanont , who has a net worth of US$4.3 billion, is the biggest shareholder and senior chairman of CP Group, which has interests in agriculture, food, retail and telecommunications. CP Foods was founded in 1978 as a firm primarily focused on producing and distributing animal feed in southern Thailand, according to its website. The company has since expanded into animal breeding and farming as well as cooked and ready meal products ranging from waffles and dumplings to chicken breasts and bacon. The feed business accounts for about 25 per cent of CP Foods’s sales. Last year CP Foods took its Hong Kong-listed unit CP Pokphand private alongside minority shareholder Itochu for about HK$7 billion (US$890 million). CP Pokphand focuses on manufacturing and sale of animal feed products, breeding and farming in China and Vietnam, its website shows. Established in 1921 as a seed shop in Bangkok’s Song Wat neighbourhood, Chia Tai’s offerings range from seeds, fertilisers and plant protection products to agricultural equipment and technologies, according to its website. The company has more than 1,300 employees, including in seven subsidiaries across Asia and the US.