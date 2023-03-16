Hong Kong needs to attract and train more environmental, social and governance (ESG) talent to reinforce its leadership role in shaping sustainability standards and taxonomies acceptable to both Asian and western investors and issuers, a forum heard on Thursday. As Asia’s leading international financial centre, Hong Kong serves as a conduit between investors and issuers in the East as well as the West, Joseph Chan Ho-lim, the acting secretary for financial services and the treasury, said at the “EU and Hong Kong: the Green Way Forward” forum, organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (EuroCham) and the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau. But a shortage of sustainability professionals was a major challenge that needed to be overcome to develop sustainable finance in the city, he added. “There is a shortage of ESG talent globally, because green finance has developed so quickly,” Chan said, pointing to the amount of sustainable green debt issued in Hong Kong in 2021, which grew four times compared to the previous year . “When I first took this role back in 2017, most of the banks either did not have a regional head for sustainable finance, or only one head for the entire region,” he said. “But nowadays, all of them have a team of at least five or 10 people.” The city needs to “build, attract and upskill” sustainability talent to tackle the key challenge of its lack of expertise in the industry, Yasmine Djeddai, co-chair of the sustainable finance working group at EuroCham, said at the forum. “We need to build capacity within the younger generation here. It is important to invest time in terms of adapting the academic curriculum within the primary and secondary schools,” she said, adding that educating youth about sustainability needed to start very early on. “We have seen many universities investing in new ESG classes, but it is not enough. We need more bachelor’s and more master’s [degrees], more courses, and for that we need to train the teaching professionals as well, to build their expertise. “When we talk about building and upskilling, it is also within the public officials’ [interest] to ensure that sustainability is embedded within the strategy of every department … to avoid fragmentation. The tone from the top is very important.” In an echo of his annual budget, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po told the forum that authorities would host the International GreenTech Week this year as a way of developing the city into a green technology and financial centre. He said that with more than 100 green technology start-ups at Science Park and Cyberport, the government would also set up a committee dedicated to green technology and finance development. He appealed to industry representatives to assist in formulating an action plan for development. Hong Kong has since 2019 issued close to US$16 billion in government green bonds, said Acting Secretary Chan. In January, the government issued US$5.75 billion worth of green bonds in three currencies – US dollars, euros and the yuan. The triple-currency offering was the largest green-bond issuance in Asia . HSBC grants first green loan in Hong Kong to climate tech firm Ampd “We are well positioned in terms of facilitating and forming new [sustainability] standards and taxonomies that both the Asian and western investors and issuers can accept,” he added. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said at the same event that the government looked forward to further exchanges with the EU to study the use of more renewable energy. A cross-agency regulatory steering group led by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission announced in December 2020 that it aimed to align listed firms’ climate-related disclosures with recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures by 2025. Ratings agencies must overhaul processes to reflect climate risks, study says Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s bourse operator, has also “strongly” advised listed firms in the city to get ahead of the curve on the impending expansion of required climate disclosures by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) , a new body set up in late 2021 to consolidate various ESG reporting standards. The ISSB expects to issue the standards by the end of the second quarter of this year. Additional reporting by Ezra Cheung