Credit Suisse kicked off what could be its swan song investment conference in Hong Kong, two days after it was bought by larger rival UBS in a US$3.25 billion takeover brokered by the Swiss central bank. No expenses were spared for the three-day conference, which was billed before the tumultuous events of last week as proof of the Swiss bank’s turnaround from its previous financial woes. Hong Kong-style hawker stalls were set up at the foyer of the Conrad Hotel to dish out dim sums, pineapple buns and other local delicacies. The highlight of the Swiss bank’s annual calendar - now in its 26th year - covers a range of investment themes, from Asia’s reopening to the US-China chip war, according to the bank’s latest programme. Credit Suisse’s chairman Axel Lehmann, who signed the contract to sell his 167-year-old bank to UBS with his counterpart Colm Kelleher four days earlier, cancelled his visit to Hong Kong. He is scheduled to deliver his address on Day Two to welcome Hong Kong’s Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, who is representing Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu due to “unforeseen commitments”. Chief executive Ulrich Koerner also skipped the conference in person, assigning the bank’s global equities head Neil Hosie to deliver his Day One welcome speech instead. The conference was closed to the media, eschewing its open access in previous years. “The banking system in Hong Kong is very resilient and very properly regulated”, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Lee said at a separate media event in the city. “Credit Suisse is in normal business and we are monitoring the situation. The banking sector is operating smoothly and normally, and the liquidity of the market is also very abundant, so both the HKMA and SFC are monitoring closely, and will be managing the risks”. Hong Kong’s de facto central bank (HKMA) and securities regulator (SFC) assured the financial markets on Monday that the collapse of several midsize banks in the US and the takeover of Credit Suisse were “ low-exposure” events , with little risk of spilling over or deteriorating into a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis. “We have confidence that the situation is not affecting Hong Kong in a significant way and we will continue to do our best to monitor the situation”, Lee said, reiterating the statements by the HKMA and SFC. “It is important for everybody to know that the adequacy level and the liquidity level of the Hong Kong financial and banking sectors are very healthy and abundant, [and can] handle the pressure in the market”. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) worked through last weekend to find a solution to rescue Credit Suisse, which had been pummelled in the stock market as hedge funds and panicked investors sought out the next vulnerable financial institution to fall after the demise of four midsize American banks over the past fortnight. The loss in confidence in Credit Suisse sent its stock tumbling by 25.5 per cent last week to close at 1.86 Swiss francs, valuing Switzerland’s second-largest bank at just over US$8.7 billion. That became the final straw that broke the lender, propelling the central bank to act. The bank’s stock plunged ass much as 64.5 per cent to 0.66 Swiss franc on Monday when trading resumed after the takeover, and managed to claw back some of its losses at the day’s end at 0.82 franc. At the Conrad Hotel, hundreds of asset managers, wealthy clients and administrators of various family offices thronged the stalls and buffet tables offered by their host. An open buffet is on offer throughout the day, in lieu of a sit-down lunch. The bank’s staff are prepared for their last hurrah. Some of the ultra-wealthy customers who bank with Credit Suisse may decamp “to consider moving some of the assets to another bank” even though they are currently legally separated from UBS, according to a memo by the acquired bank to employees, reported by Reuters on Monday. An attendee working in public relations, who declined to be named, said the realisation that this could be the very last event run under Credit Suisse’s own name had not quite settled in. “Wealth management at Credit Suisse has been tremendous, and it will continue on in a different form,” said an investor, who declined to be identified. With additional reporting by Harvey Kong.