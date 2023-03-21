Biodiversity is gaining importance with investors, with an increasing number saying it is important or central to their investment policy, and find the loss of nature as great a threat as climate change, according to a report by Dutch asset manager Robeco. Investors in Asia-Pacific were most likely to become early adopters in terms of taking biodiversity-related issues into account in their analyses, to benefit from future regulations and policies, according to Robeco’s 2023 Global Climate Survey released on Tuesday. “Investors are becoming much more aware of the importance of biodiversity as part of the struggle against climate change,” the report said. “By pointing to a positive impact from some of their investments, investors can demonstrate their commitment to biodiversity.” The world needs to quickly pour more money into protecting and restoring natural ecosystems so that they can help humanity limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report by the United Nations in December. At the 15th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal in December, a historic agreement was reached by over 190 countries to protect 30 per cent of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. Around 17 per cent of terrestrial and 10 per cent of marine areas are currently protected. The survey was conducted in January by CoreData Research on 300 institutional and wholesale investors in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa, representing a total of around US$27.4 trillion in assets under management. Hong Kong start-up comes to the rescue of the world’s endangered corals Nearly half, or 48 per cent, of respondents said biodiversity was important or central to their investment policy, compared with only 21 per cent two years ago. This is projected to increase to 66 per cent over the next two years, showing that greater attention is being paid to biodiversity by investors, according to the report. The steep increase in how biodiversity has gained momentum reflects the understanding “that climate change and biodiversity are very much connected”, said Lucian Peppelenbos, climate and biodiversity strategist at Robeco at a webinar on the launch of the report. “If we want to effectively address climate change, we need to take nature and biodiversity fully into account.” Investors in Asia-Pacific and Europe were more likely to make biodiversity a central part of their investment policy than their peers in North America, according to the report. Meanwhile, investors are increasingly paying attention to biodiversity as part of the shift to a low-carbon economy, with 47 per cent of respondents agreeing that biodiversity loss was as great a threat as climate change. “We now need to pay as much attention to biodiversity as to climate,” said Christine Loh, chief development strategist at the institute for the environment at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. “We’re trying to take nature, which is hard to understand and measure, and we’re trying to fit it into our economy and our financial system,” she told a panel at the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association’s Scaling up Sustainable Finance in Asia conference on Friday . “If our [natural] ecosystems are not strong, then the climate risk will be even bigger.” Equities, green bonds and private markets are the leading asset classes for biodiversity integration, according to Robeco. The biggest barriers to implementing biodiversity principles in investment portfolios were the lack of suitable data and ratings, at 53 per cent, and insufficient internal expertise at 41 per cent. There has also been a big increase in demand for impact funds and thematic funds related to biodiversity compared to a year ago, according to the report. Slightly over a quarter or 26 per cent of investors have assessed or are in the process of assessing the impact of their investment holdings on biodiversity and the natural world. Some 35 per cent of investors in the Asia-Pacific said they would like to be early adopters to benefit from future regulations and policies, compared with 23 per cent of investors in Europe and 18 per cent in North America, according to the report.