Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have an important role to play in future as both an alternative to cash for the general public and as a way to speed settlement of cross-border payments, according to a panel of central bank chiefs. Speaking at the Bank of International Settlements’ Innovation Summit, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB) , said central bank digital currencies can serve as an important anchor for monetary policy as use of physical banknotes declines, noting the use of digital payments has tripled in recent years and accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. “Everything is going digital. People clearly are expressing a preference for it and there is no reason why we, as a central bank, should not be exploring the reason why digital cash can be of good use,” Lagarde said during a pre-recorded panel discussion that was broadcast at Tuesday’s summit in Basel, Switzerland. A digital euro could also act as a safeguard for European payment autonomy, Lagarde said. “When you look at your wallet and you look at your telephone and you see the applications that you use for payments or the cards you use for payment, you very soon realise those means of payment are not necessarily European,” Lagarde said. “We just have to be careful. As we have experienced recently with other instruments that are of critical use, such as energy, it is very unhealthy to rely on one single source of energy. It’s very unhealthy to rely on one single source of payment.” Several central banks, including the ECB and the Bank of England, are conducting investigations into the potential issuance of digital currencies for the general public. The ECB is expected to conclude a two-year investigation period into creating a digital euro in October. China is seeking to promote broader adoption of the digital yuan , or e-CNY. The currency is still undergoing a trial phase in several cities throughout the country, but the People’s Bank of China started counting it as part of the money supply in December. Even with the adoption of CBDCs for the general public, commercial banks will continue to remain a vital part of the monetary system, according to Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France. “For centuries, money has been a public-private partnership,” Villeroy said. “We need a strong central bank money base. It was the case in the past; it should be the case in the future. It will be a partnership.” China’s e-CNY app adds WeChat Pay as ‘express payment’ option after Alipay Do not expect central banks to open private accounts for the general public or small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to hold their digital euros or pounds, Villeroy said. “If I take the example of Banque de France, we stopped our last private account 20 years ago. I don’t want to reopen them,” he said. “KYC [know your customer], everything will be on the side of commercial banks. CBDC will be distributed by commercial banks.” CBDCs can help accomplish what physical cash cannot do today, such as streamlining cross-border payments through “atomic settlement”, according to Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. “If I owe you 10 euros and I give you 10 euros, I’ve not only paid you, I’ve also settled. If I sent it through the banking system, your bank and my bank have not settled,” Menon said. “This is a huge problem. It is archaic in the modern age of the internet that our banking system works like this, where settlement is not instantaneous … CBDCs can help to solve that. With CBDCs, it is the equivalent of euros being exchanged for dollars instantaneously.”