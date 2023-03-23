Better data and new technology is needed for central banks to be able to truly judge the risk of climate change to financial stability, according to bankers and regulators. Speaking at the Bank of International Settlements’ Innovation Summit, Erik Thedeen, governor of Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, said bankers and regulators need to deploy new technology to better assess potential risks, from artificial intelligence -assisted text analysis of company disclosures to “granular level” data. “Climate risk is something, that one way or the other, we know is a risk,” Thedeen said during a panel at the second day of the conference in Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday. “It is a risk for industries in transition. There might be physical risks. This is one of the few risks out there that we some idea about.” “Look what happened last week. A lot of the risk that evolved in California was risk we didn’t know about or we didn’t think about properly,” he added, referring to a banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this month. “We need technology to be better to track down risks for financial stability, not only climate risk.” Better disclosure can help central banks identify companies that face larger transition risk or physical risks, which could be an important tool to understand financial stability risks posed by climate change, Thedeen said. He noted that Sweden’s central bank sought to use screening to identify climate-friendly companies when it bought corporate bonds at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, as it sought to prevent a collapse in the bond market. However, the Riksbank struggled to identify those companies, in part because of limited disclosures and differences in how rating agencies assessed climate risk at the time, Thedeen said. “This is exactly what we would like to know. Where are the risks in the corporate sector or the financial sector? And, we couldn’t find it out,” Thedeen said. Eddie Yue Wai-man, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) CEO, said the city’s de facto central bank is working with local lenders, private-sector participants and the local government to create a central depository for climate data and create a common analytics utility to help assess their risk. “It will take a bit time to build this, but once that is built it will be of great help to the smaller banks, in terms of physical risk assessment,” Yue said. The HKMA also is working with other central banks in countries with greater flood risk to share their experiences on developing tools to assess physical risk, Yue said. Following a climate change-focused stress test in January, the HKMA said the city’s lenders need to step up their preparedness for risks arising from extreme climate events , such as flooding and typhoons. Another way the HKMA is hoping to lead the way on using technology to revolutionise green and sustainable financing is through the used of tokenised green bonds, Yue said. In February, Hong Kong issued HK$800 million (US$102 million) in tokenised green bonds to institutional investors, the first such sale by a government globally. Hong Kong hopes to be able to issue a future tokenised green bond to retail investors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Yue said. “It will take us a while to sort out all of the legal, regulatory and other organisational issues before we can get there,” Yue said. “We will get there step-by-step.”