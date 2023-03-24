The next company with a billion-dollar valuation will probably emerge from start-ups that use technology to help the world shift into a net-zero economy, said experts at Hong Kong’s inaugural Wealth for Good philanthropy summit . The city, the world’s fourth-largest capital market, has the financial ecosystem, talent pool and regulations to attract and nurture companies that develop sustainable technology (SusTech) to wean the global economy off fossil fuels and move towards zero emissions, they said. Family offices managed by ultrawealthy tycoons are well-placed to nurture these SusTech companies, as they approach these investments with an eye towards doing social good instead of purely chasing returns. “The timing is perfect for ESG [environmental, social and governance] impact investments, [which] should be alpha-generating, not just risk mitigating,” said Poman Lo, founding managing partner of the sustainable technology fund AlphaTrio Capital, who moderated a Wealth for Green panel at the summit. “Family offices can turn these transition risks into opportunities.” The summit, part of the Hong Kong government’s clarion call for the world’s tycoons to set up their family offices in the city , was divided into four panels to discuss ways to use wealth in philanthropy, promote the arts, invest in technology and support ESG. Hong Kong’s unique strengths are the city’s open financial system unhindered by capital controls, a good talent pool hosted by world-class universities and research labs, government support through the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and a robust legal system to protect intellectual property rights, said the Hong Kong Green Finance Association’s chairman, Ma Jun. Hong Kong also presents abundant “scenarios” where green technology or SusTech can be applied, especially in construction, transport and the circular economy, said Ma, who also spoke on the Wealth for Green panel. Hong Kong holds on to fourth place in global financial centre rankings “Once Hong Kong has become a green-tech hub, the products and technologies that it incubates can eventually be used in mainland China and other countries with a much larger market size,” Ma said on the sidelines of the summit, which was closed to the media. He added that the government could help facilitate the development of the ecosystem by launching green technology incubators and accelerators, as well as easing transactions between green tech and private sector funding. Lo’s panel on Friday afternoon was set to discuss how investing in disruptive technologies with sustainable business models can drive impact, how the risks associated with the transition to a net-zero economy can be turned into opportunities and how impact should be measured and managed, according to a description obtained by the Post. Thailand’s wealthiest clan mulls setting up Hong Kong family office “Hong Kong is strategically positioned to be a green finance hub and also as a strategic bridge that connects both the best [sustainable tech] start-ups from the west to China, and vice versa,” said Lo. “Hong Kong needs to be ready to deploy more catalytic and strategic capital to build itself into a green finance and green tech hub. Hong Kong can really be a bit more bold … and not just look at short-term financial return, but actually deploy that capital to help our local start-ups grow.” On its own, Hong Kong might not be able to rival Silicon Valley, but together with the Greater Bay Area (GBA), it can compete, she said. Race for innovation: a peek into Hong Kong’s secret technology weapon “With top leading universities like Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and our connectivity to the GBA that gives us a population of 80 million, I think we are definitely in a very strategic position to help bring Western start-ups to China, and vice versa,” said Lo. To help private investors get involved in sustainability, Hong Kong should develop a group of private-equity and venture-capital firms that specialise in sustainable technologies, Ma said. “Most private investors and family offices do not have the speciality in identifying and assessing sustainable technologies in areas such as renewable energy, green transport, low-carbon construction and the circular economy,” he said. “Philanthropists can do things which the government should but [is] unable to do due to budget and resource constraints. Their green initiatives are largely public goods in nature, and not seeking financial returns.”