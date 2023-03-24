Hong Kong’s stock market operator has made the biggest tweak in five years to some of Asia’s most stringent fundraising qualifications to entice technology start-ups to raise capital. Effective March 31, a Chapter 18C will be added to Hong Kong’s listing rules to let companies with at least HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion) in valuation sell shares in initial public offerings (IPOs), even if they have yet to earn a single dollar in sales, according to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). The earlier threshold was HK$15 billion. For companies with at least HK$250 million in sales in the financial year before their IPOs the minimum valuation was slashed to HK$6 billion from HK$8 billion, the exchange operator said, confirming the South China Morning Post’s earlier report . “This is an exciting new development for Hong Kong’s equity markets”, said the HKEX’s chief executive Nicolas Aguzin. “The new-economy sector is rapidly changing the way in which we live and work, and this new route to market will support some of the most innovative and progressive companies of the future”. The relaxed rules apply to applicants in five sectors: hi-tech sectors such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), advanced hardware including electric and autonomous vehicles , semiconductors and the metaverse . New materials, new energy and food and agriculture technologies are also favoured, the HKEX said. Hong Kong boasts some of Asia’s toughest listing rules, requiring applicants to have earned at least HK$80 million in net profit in three years before they can list on the city’s Main Board. The threshold has been relaxed, at least in the sectors that the HKEX wants to promote, as the bourse slid to third place in Refinitiv’s 2022 ranking of the world’s favourite IPO destinations, behind Shanghai and Shenzhen. Chapter 18C, the biggest addition since the HKEX gave the green light to companies with multiple voting rights in April 2018 to list, was the culmination of a two-month public consultation last December to find a new growth engine for the world’s fourth-largest capital market. “We have already seen a number of companies who want to apply for listing under the new regime,” said Kenneth Ho Shiu-pong, head of equity capital markets at Haitong International. “The new listing reform is a good move for the market’s development in Hong Kong and the reduction in the minimum valuation will see more companies qualify under the new regime.” Overseas start-ups will also interested in the new listing regime, experts said. “We have already witnessed high levels of interest from our clients in key specialist tech sectors, such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and cloud computing,” said Virginia Lee, partner of Hong Kong office at law firm Clifford Chance. “While the majority of interest has come from mainland Chinese tech firms, the new listing regime will also be attractive to regions which are a hotbed for innovative tech companies, such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.” “With the introduction of 18C, we believe HKEX opens up listing opportunities for a new category of companies in new technology and innovative sectors,” said Harold Tin, partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong. Many of the exchange’s 2018 reforms bore fruit. Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, raised US$12.9 billion in Hong Kong in November 2019, hot on the heels of the listing rules. The listing blazed the trail for stock sales by a host of technology giants including Baidu, NetEase, Trip.com and Kuaishou in the city. The HKEX also threw open its doors for pre-revenue pharmaceutical companies to raise capital even before they earned a single dollar in sales. The move quickly turned Hong Kong into the world’s second-largest fundraising hub for research labs, after only Nasdaq in New York. Could there be an exodus of Chinese tech stocks from US markets? “This new specialist technology chapter will support even more companies as they access capital to fund innovative ideas and growth”, Aguzin said of Chapter 18C. Hong Kong, the world’s top IPO destination in seven of the past 14 years, hosted 75 listings last year, generating US$12.7 billion in proceeds, a 71 per cent decline from 2021, according to Refinitiv’s data. The exchange decided to relax its listing threshold after respondents in its public consultation, which received 90 submissions, complained that the US$15 billion bar was too high. “Although we received majority support for most of our proposals, we have made some adjustments to the new rules, reflecting market feedback, whilst continuing to ensure that our regulatory intentions remain undiminished,” said HKEX’s head of listing, Katherine Ng.