The debacle involving Credit Suisse’ s US$17 billion Additional Tier-1 (AT1) capital instrument has put the asset class in the firing line, threatening to shut the funding avenue and forcing lenders to take costlier options, according to Fitch Ratings. Those concerns arose after the Swiss government brokered the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse in a US$3.2 billion deal on March 19, valuing the target at less than half its equity value while wiping out AT1 noteholders. The decision to impose losses onto private creditors points to “poor recovery prospects” in a write-down scenario, Fitch said in a report on Friday. The Swiss government’s actions “will sharpen technical scrutiny of existing hybrids’ contractual terms, and may result in higher risk-adjusted pricing and lower issuance.” AT1 notes are bank capital instruments created after the 2008 global financial crisis, making bondholders absorb losses to allow a bank to stay afloat, while reducing the chance of state bailouts. These bonds can be converted into equity, or written down to zero, at the point of non-viability. The write-down at Credit Suisse was one of the biggest yet in the US$250 billion-odd bond market segment, forcing AT1 holders to suffer full losses while sparing the bank’s shareholders. The move stunned the market, for reversing the order of investor protection. Asia-Pacific protected from Credit Suisse AT1 bond wipeout “In the short-run, the AT 1 market is hard to expand, as we are not sure who will buy the new issues,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis CIB. “The market may not necessarily shrink, but new issues will be relatively hard to sell.” Lenders may have to find alternative financing channels, such as costlier bond issuance or stock placements, to raise funds and meet regulatory capital requirements, he added. Hong Kong’s stock market ‘fear gauge’ spikes amid Credit Suisse, SVB crisis The implosion has prompted financial-market regulators in Asia, including Singapore and Hong Kong , to follow their counterparts in Europe in scrambling to reassure investors about the hierarchy of investor protection. Fitch does not view the Swiss move as “a global crisis management template: for troubled banks. “The specific treatment of Swiss AT1 bondholders is likely to lead to higher funding costs for these capital instruments globally,” Moody’s Investor Service analysts led by Eugene Tarzimanov wrote in a report on Wednesday. Investors are likely to demand additional risk premia, according to CreditSights, a Fitch-owned credit research firm. “Investors will be cautious about new issuance for a certain period of time, call it three months,” said Pramod Shenoi, its co-head of research in Asia-Pacific at CreditSights. “There will be more caution about smaller names or names where there are issues with the business model.”