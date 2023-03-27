Hong Kong stocks fell, following a two-week advance, amid concerns about the strength of China’s economic recovery as corporate earnings reports from some of the nation’s biggest companies trailed estimates. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.7 per cent to 19,578.60 at 11.22 am local time. The Tech Index fell 3.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1 per cent. HSBC declined 1.3 per cent to HK$51.45, Xiaomi tumbled 4.2 per cent to HK$11.92, while Li Ning dropped 1.6 per cent to HK$59.25. Meituan plunged 5.6 per cent to HK$132.30 while NetEase retreated 2.1 per cent to HK$138. Deepening losses, Baidu fell 1.4 per cent to HK$148.80 while Alibaba lost 1.4 per cent to HK$84.10. Data later this week may show manufacturing cooled in March, according to consensus estimates from economists. Investors putting their money on the mainland’s recovery theme may find their stock bets premature, as empty shipping containers piled up at major ports while exports struggled. China stock bets doubted as empty containers pile up at ports amid export slump “With investor views still split regarding how strong and how sustainable China’s post-reopening economic recovery will be, this [PMI manufacturing] is an important data point to watch,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. The city’s stock market mounted an advance as the Hang Seng Index climbed 3.1 per cent over the past two weeks, helping the broader market regain US$164 billion of capitalisation. Still, confidence remains fragile amid worries about a global financial crisis after bank failures in the US and the state-led rescue of Credit Suisse. Corporate earnings failed to lift sentiment as fourth-quarter report cards from China Hongqiao, ENN Energy, Sinopec and Zijin Mining missed estimates tracked by Bloomberg. Jiangsu United Water Technology debuted in Shanghai, surging 44 per cent to 8.44 yuan. Elsewhere US policymakers said last Friday that while some [midsize] lenders are coming under stress, the overall financial system is still sound. This followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and amid brewing troubles at the First Republic Bank, unnerving global markets. Most Asian markets traded mixed. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.3 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia rose 0.2 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.4 per cent.