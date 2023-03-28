China Investment Corp (CIC), the nation’s US$1.35 trillion wealth fund, plans to assemble its global advisers in Hong Kong later this year for their first meeting outside mainland China since the council was established 14 years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting of CIC’s International Advisory Council in the city is slated for the second half of the year, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The council – whose 12 current members include former Governor of the People’s Bank of China Zhou Xiaochuan, former Goldman Sachs chairman John Thornton, former Hong Kong secretary for financial services Frederick Ma Si-hang and former Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission chairman Andrew Sheng – is expected to share geopolitical and macroeconomic insights during the meeting, and analyse global market conditions, the people added. The meeting has received the blessing from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), one of the sources said, which will provide necessary help including liaising with other ministries, the person added. “The [HKMAO] office is very supportive of this matter, as it is a vote of confidence for Hong Kong,” the person said. The CIC is also planning to host its global investment forum in Hong Kong, said another source. The forum, held the day after the advisory council meeting, is seen as one of the most significant conferences on China and is likely to attract the world’s leading investment bankers and asset-management firms to the city. CIC, which is based in Beijing, was not immediately available for comment. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> The proposed meeting adds to a busy calendar for Hong Kong in the months after the city scrapped its Covid-19 prevention measures and reopened the border with mainland China. On March 24, Hong Kong organised its first high-level Wealth for Good summit after it lifted all mandatory mask-wearing requirements and social-distancing measures. The summit, which drew about 200 industry leaders, was part of the government’s clarion call for the world’s tycoons to set up their family offices in the city. On the same day, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements jointly organised the city’s first post-pandemic international meeting for the global financial regulatory community . Hong Kong leader meets head of UAE sovereign wealth fund during Middle East trip The sovereign wealth fund’s decision to hold its advisory council meeting in Hong Kong is “a significant move” that “shows Beijing’s strong support of the city” as Hong Kong strives to improve its status as a global financial hub, the sources said. The city ranked fourth after New York, London and Singapore in the latest Global Financial Centres Index produced by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners. Hong Kong’s economy shrank by a worse-than-expected 3.5 per cent in 2022, the third contraction in the past four years. The government has forecast the economy will expand by between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent this year. China’s sovereign wealth fund calls for ‘free, open, orderly’ investment flow CIC was established in September 2007 as a vehicle to invest in public and private assets to diversify China’s foreign-exchange holdings. It is mandated to make overseas investments and equity investments in financial institutions in China through its three units: CIC International, CIC Capital Corp and Central Huijin Investment. The fund managed more than US$1.35 trillion of assets at the end of 2021, according to its annual report, versus US$1.2 trillion a year earlier. Its advisory council was set up in July 2009 with a mandate to help the sovereign fund on its development strategy and investment business, and reports to an executive committee that oversees the fund’s investments at home and abroad. Other members include Gerhard Schröder, former German chancellor; Jean Lemierre, BNP Paribas chairman; Shaukat Aziz, the former prime minister of Pakistan and a former executive vice-president at Citigroup; and Justin Lin Yifu, former chief economist and senior vice-president of World Bank.