Hong Kong stocks rose after China’s top leadership vowed to keep opening the economy to foreign investors, reassuring global funds that have ploughed more than US$25 billion into the local equity market this year. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent to 19,714.66 at 11am local time. The Tech Index climbed 0.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent. Tencent gained 3.6 per cent to HK$376, while HSBC rallied 1.4 per cent to HK$52.35. JD.com added 1.4 per cent to HK$155.40, Baidu rose 1 per cent to HK$151 and Anta Sports gained 0.4 per cent to HK$112.30. Limiting gains, noodle maker Tingyi slumped 11.1 per cent to HK$12.60 after earnings in 2022 slumped 31 per cent, as its first report card since joining the benchmark index in December underscored worries about consumption recovery. Developer Longfor fell 0.5 per cent to HK$21.25. “The recovery in China is on a strong footing,” Jing Ning, head of equities at Fidelity International, said at a webinar on the firm’s macro investment outlook on Tuesday, citing a stabilising housing market and investment data, among other factors. “Valuation is attractive.” Premier Li Qiang said China’s economy will stay open “ no matter what ” in a message to global CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio at a forum in Beijing this week. “No matter how the international situation changes, China will unswervingly keep expanding our opening up,” Li said. China funds bemoan consumption recovery, housing drag in Goldman meetings Foreign investors bought US$2.1 billion worth of yuan-denominated stocks in the five days to March 22, the biggest weekly inflow since end-January, according to data compiled by Morgan Stanley. The net purchases took the tally this year to US$25.2 billion. Despite the confident stance by China’s leaders, some strategist believe onshore investors are cautious about the strength of China’s post-Covid consumption recovery. Forecasts of a bullish recovery have gone unheeded as a housing-market rebound remains subdued and the US banking crisis continues to overshadow investor sentiment, according to Goldman Sachs. BYD added 0.4 per cent to HK$208.80, Nongfu Spring advanced 0.9 per cent to HK$45.90, China Southern Airlines added 0.2 per cent to HK$5.43, while WH Group gained 0.5 per cent to HK$4.50. The companies are set to publish their earnings report later today. Hong Kong to host global advisers for China’s US$1.35 trillion wealth fund Elsewhere, two stocks started trading for the first time. Equipment maker Zhuhai Kles Technology surged 35.3 per cent to 86 yuan in Shenzhen. Fast-food operator DPC Dash was unchanged in Hong Kong. Key Asian markets advanced. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.1 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia rose 1.2 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.4 per cent.