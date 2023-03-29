Lalatech Holdings, the operator of on-demand logistics and delivery service known as Lalamove , has filed its long-anticipated application to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company did not specify how much it intends to raise from its initial public offering (IPO) or indicate a timetable for its listing, in the regulatory filing on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase are the IPO sponsors. The application comes nearly two years after the Lalamove operator filed confidentially in June 2021 to sell shares to the public in the US, with an aim to raise at least US$1 billion. The Hong Kong-based logistics company, which operates under Lalamove brand in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia and under Houlala in mainland China, reconsidered those plans amid a tech sector crackdown in China and amid a furore over the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. Lalamove said as recently as October that Hong Kong would be its first choice if it were to go make a public stock offering in the future. The listing plan comes as Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, the operator of the city’s bourse, unveiled this month an easier set of listing rules to encourage more tech unicorns to list in the city. From March 31, companies with at least HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion) in valuation will be able to sell shares to the public in the local market, even if they have yet to earn a single dollar in sales. The stock exchange has attracted several logistics firms in recent years. Rival GogoX Holdings went public last year, marking the return of the ceremonial gong for new IPOs in Hong Kong following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. JD.com’s unit JD Logistics and Chinese freight shipper Full Truck Alliance also tapped the capital markets in recent years. The Lalamove business was founded in 2013 by Chow Shing-yuk, a Stanford graduate and former professional poker player. It operates in more than 400 cities in Asia and Latin America. The operator incurred a net loss of US$49.1 million in 2022, after reporting much wider losses in 2020 and 2021. On an adjusted basis, Lalatech said it was profitable, reporting a profit of US$53.2 million. Revenue jumped 23 per cent to US$1.04 billion, of which 90 per cent came from its business in mainland China. Lalatech adopts a weighted voting rights structure, in which Chow and his family trust would be the controlling shareholders. Other key investors ahead of the IPO include Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital, MindWorks Capital, Crystal Stream Capital Management and Shunwei Capital partners.