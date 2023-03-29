Hong Kong stocks jumped for a second day as Alibaba Group Holding powered a rally in Chinese technology companies after the e-commerce market leader unveiled a business reorganisation to boost profits and add value to shareholders. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.9 per cent to 20,162.65 at the noon trading break, bringing the advance this month to 1.9 per cent. The Tech Index climbed 2.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 per cent. Alibaba Group soared 13.2 per cent to HK$95.35, set for the stock’s biggest advance since a 15.7 per cent jump on April 29 last year. The rally mirrored an overnight surge of 14 per cent in the company’s American depositary shares in New York. Tech peers rode the news. Alibaba Health Information jumped 5.7 per cent to HK$6.34 and JD.com advanced 2.6 per cent to HK$160.10, while Tencent Holdings gained 2.1 per cent to HK$386.80. Meituan rallied 4.8 per cent to HK$141.10 while Baidu jumped 1.1 per cent to HK$153.80. Alibaba Group, the owner of this newspaper, announced to employees late on Tuesday that it would split the US$257 billion tech empire into six independently run units , shortening decision-making process and making them profit and loss centres accountable for their own capital funding. “Fundamentally, the Alibaba reorganisation shows these internet companies are not going to just sit there and let regulation erode their growth and profits,” said Wang Qi, CEO of MegaTrust Investment in Hong Kong. “This may be an important part of the strategy to mitigate the regulatory impact by Chinese Big Tech, including Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com.” Alibaba’s stock had fallen 2.3 per cent in Hong Kong this year through Tuesday, erasing HK$84 billion of market value from the group, amid worries about China’s post-Covid consumption recovery. The announcement came a day after its co-founder Jack Ma returned to mainland China for the first time after more than a year on travel overseas. Ma, one of China’s richest tycoons, stepped down as the group chairman on his 55th birthday in 2019 as part of a succession plan. Hong Kong’s Paul Chan, Singapore’s Shanmugam headline flagship SCMP forum Elsewhere, the world’s top-selling EV maker BYD advanced 3.2 per cent to HK$218.20. The Shenzhen-based company said earnings rose 12-fold to 7.3 billion yuan (US$1.06 billion) in the three months to December from a year earlier. Rival carmaker Nio added 1.6 per cent to HK$72.10, amid plans to expand its battery-swapping business. Four companies started trading for the first time today. Jiangsu Xukuang Energy surged 31 per cent to 8.10 yuan in Shanghai while Fujian Highton Development lost 7 per cent to 34.70 yuan. Suzhou Future Electrical fell 2 per cent to 29.39 yuan in Shenzhen, while Seacon Shipping Group tumbled 13.5 per cent to HK$2.83 in Hong Kong. Key Asian markets advanced. Softbank Group, which owns a stake in Alibaba, surged as much as 6.4 per cent, aiding a 0.7 per cent rise in the Nikkei 225 Index. The S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia rose 0.2 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1 per cent.