SCMP China Conference: collaboration and innovation set to drive US$240 trillion global payments industry
- Collaboration and innovation will help build a sustainable ecosystem for the global payments industry, panellists at the China Conference: Southeast Asia said
- Initiatives such as Nexus, a BIS-led multilateral payment system, are helping to speed up transactions and reduce costs
Eugene Tang, Business Editor SCMP; Oluchi Ikechi-D’Amico, strategy and transactions partner at EY Parthenon; Kai Wu, group chief revenue officer and general manager for APAC at Airwallex and Shayan Hazir - chief digital officer for Southeast Asia at HSBC, at the China Conference: Southeast Asia, in Singapore, on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP