People walk past stock tickers outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past stock tickers outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stocks slip from 3-week high as China Life slumps while Alibaba and Kuaishou extend rally

  • Alibaba climbs for a second day after a bullish market response to its proposed business reorganisation; Kuaishou surges as 2022 revenue beat consensus
  • Losses in China Life, Baidu and Lenovo drag the Hang Seng Index down from more than a three-week high

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:56pm, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past stock tickers outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past stock tickers outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE