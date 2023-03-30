People walk past stock tickers outside the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks slip from 3-week high as China Life slumps while Alibaba and Kuaishou extend rally
- Alibaba climbs for a second day after a bullish market response to its proposed business reorganisation; Kuaishou surges as 2022 revenue beat consensus
- Losses in China Life, Baidu and Lenovo drag the Hang Seng Index down from more than a three-week high
