Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME to overhaul margins, introduce new nickel contract in market revamp
- HKEX-owned bourse is seeking to rebuild investor confidence a year after chaos in nickel market forced trading halt, cancellation of trades
- New ‘action plan’ includes permanent daily price limits, effort to develop new contract for lower-grade nickel with Chinese bourse
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg