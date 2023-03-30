Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME to overhaul margins, introduce new nickel contract in market revamp

  • HKEX-owned bourse is seeking to rebuild investor confidence a year after chaos in nickel market forced trading halt, cancellation of trades
  • New ‘action plan’ includes permanent daily price limits, effort to develop new contract for lower-grade nickel with Chinese bourse

Chad Bray in London

Updated: 1:17am, 31 Mar, 2023

