Chinese e-commerce major JD.com has joined rival Alibaba in unveiling a restructuring. Photo: Handout
Banking & finance
JD.com shares surge after Chinese e-commerce operator’s plan to spin off and list property, industrial units in Hong Kong

  • JD.com jumps 8.1 per cent in Hong Kong following a 7.8 per cent gain on Nasdaq overnight, as investors cheer plans to spin off and list its property and industrial units
  • The move is positive and will enhance efficiency and help the subsidiaries realise their potential, said Kenny Wen of KGI Asia

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:34pm, 31 Mar, 2023

