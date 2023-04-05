A photo taken on November 15, 2021 shows the coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in Zhangjiakou, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Climate change: Chinese companies must improve emissions disclosures from supply chains to aid national net-zero goal

  • Asset managers say disclosure of so-called scope-3 emissions is critical to assessing climate-change business risks
  • About 75 per cent of carbon risk in global equities sits within scope-3 emissions, according to one analyst

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 11:30am, 5 Apr, 2023

