A photo taken on November 15, 2021 shows the coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in Zhangjiakou, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Climate change: Chinese companies must improve emissions disclosures from supply chains to aid national net-zero goal
- Asset managers say disclosure of so-called scope-3 emissions is critical to assessing climate-change business risks
- About 75 per cent of carbon risk in global equities sits within scope-3 emissions, according to one analyst
A photo taken on November 15, 2021 shows the coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in Zhangjiakou, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP