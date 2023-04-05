China Everbright Group is a financial conglomerate that spans the banking and securities industries. Photo: Reuters
China’s banking crackdown picks up pace with probe into former Everbright chairman Li Xiaopeng
- Li Xiaopeng is suspected of ‘serious violations of discipline and law’, Chinese authorities said
- More than 30 state-owned firms are being investigated, including five financial firms, China’s anti-graft body said last week
