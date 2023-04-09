A man talks on a mobile phone while watching indicator boards at the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney. Rising interest rates and inflation took a toll on equity markets globally last year. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | US fund manager Allspring sees rising demand for ‘liquid alternatives’ after bond, equity slump last year
- US asset manager has noticed an uptick in demand for liquid alternatives and multi-asset strategies as it eyes a larger client base in Asia
- The classic 60:40 portfolio allocation strategy needs to be improved, providing room for a multi-asset approach, Allspring’s Eddie Cheng says
A man talks on a mobile phone while watching indicator boards at the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney. Rising interest rates and inflation took a toll on equity markets globally last year. Photo: Reuters