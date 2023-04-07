The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York in this June 1, 2012, file photo. Morgan Stanley plans to cut more staff this year and expects headcount to fall by 7 percent, or 4,100, as it prepares for weak economic growth globally and low trading volume, the investment bank said on Thursday. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Morgan Stanley moves ahead with plan for wholly-owned futures company in China, as Beijing accelerates financial opening
- CSRC acknowledges Morgan Stanley application to set up wholly-owned futures business in China
- The likely second foreign wholly-owned futures firm after JPMorgan, signals China’s ongoing financial opening, with investment managers Fidelity and Neuberger Berman among firms granted greater access
