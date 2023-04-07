Businesses are dependent on nature and without functioning ecosystems companies would face extreme risk. Photo: Shutterstock
What is the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures? Why does its draft framework matter to businesses in Hong Kong?
- More than half of the world’s GDP, or US$44 trillion, is ‘moderately or highly dependent’ on nature, and thus exposed to risk as a result of nature loss, according to WEF
- The final draft of the TNFD framework was released on March 28. It will be adopted in September after the end of a two-month consultation on June 1
