Businesses are dependent on nature and without functioning ecosystems companies would face extreme risk. Photo: Shutterstock
Businesses are dependent on nature and without functioning ecosystems companies would face extreme risk. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

Explainer |
What is the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures? Why does its draft framework matter to businesses in Hong Kong?

  • More than half of the world’s GDP, or US$44 trillion, is ‘moderately or highly dependent’ on nature, and thus exposed to risk as a result of nature loss, according to WEF
  • The final draft of the TNFD framework was released on March 28. It will be adopted in September after the end of a two-month consultation on June 1

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:30pm, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Businesses are dependent on nature and without functioning ecosystems companies would face extreme risk. Photo: Shutterstock
Businesses are dependent on nature and without functioning ecosystems companies would face extreme risk. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE