Industrial and Commercial Bank of China topped the table, having gained 3.9 per cent to US$221.27 billion. Photo: Reuters
Chinese lenders shrug off global banking turmoil, gaining in value to top S&P regional market cap league table
- Six of the eight Chinese banks to make the top 20 list compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence enjoyed a quarterly increase in market value
- They are less exposed to the international banking sector, which was rocked in recent weeks by the collapse of several lenders
