Fidelity plans China fixed income product launch after targeting market debut with equity fund float in current quarter

  • Beijing granted Fidelity permission to tap China’s US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market through its wholly owned entity in December
  • China’s mutual-fund market has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 20 per cent over the past five years, according to Fitch Ratings

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:30am, 12 Apr, 2023

Fidelity received permission from China to tap the nation’s US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market through its wholly owned entity in December. Photo: Shutterstock
