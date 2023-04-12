Fidelity received permission from China to tap the nation’s US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market through its wholly owned entity in December. Photo: Shutterstock
Fidelity plans China fixed income product launch after targeting market debut with equity fund float in current quarter
- Beijing granted Fidelity permission to tap China’s US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market through its wholly owned entity in December
- China’s mutual-fund market has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 20 per cent over the past five years, according to Fitch Ratings
