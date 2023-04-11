The number and value of private equity deals in the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific climbed to a new record last year, the report shows. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Healthcare private equity deals rise in Asia-Pacific thanks to funds’ plentiful ‘dry powder’, strong demand: Bain & Co

  • Total disclosed deal value in 2022 reached about US$19 billion, surpassing the previous year’s US$17.8 billion record, according to a report by Bain and Company
  • The industry shrank drastically in China, however, as pandemic restrictions and geopolitical tensions strangled transactions

Mia Castagnone

Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Apr, 2023

