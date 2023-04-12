EY has called off a plan to break up its audit and consulting units, slamming the brakes on a proposed overhaul of its businesses. Photo: Reuters
Big Four accounting giant EY calls off plan to split its audit and consulting units after partners fail to reach consensus
- The plan, codenamed Project Everest, faced resistance from the firm’s US affiliate
- EY’s leaders said that the rationale behind the carve-out plan remains strong and that they are still committed to creating two world-class organisations
