Bank of East Asia plans to open a branch in Haikou, the capital of Hainan province. Photo: Handout
Bank of East Asia plans to open a branch in Haikou, the capital of Hainan province. Photo: Handout
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Bank of East Asia aims to join HSBC in opening branch in Hainan, as China’s free-trade hub seeks overseas investment

  • Bank of East Asia says its first branch in Hainan will come up in the provincial capital Haikou after signing an agreement with local authorities on Thursday
  • Officials of some 30 banks are in Hainan this week as the province courts foreign investment to build itself into a trade and finance centre

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:47pm, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP