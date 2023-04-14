China’s top banks including ICBC are planning to sell at least 40 billion yuan worth of bonds to comply with global rules. Photo: Reuters
China’s top banks plan US$5.8 billion of bond sales to plug capital shortfall
- ICBC, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China need to raise capital by 2025 to meet global rules
- The move comes after Swiss regulators shocked investors with the wipeout of AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse during its rescue
