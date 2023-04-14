02:38
China launches world’s largest carbon-trading scheme as part of 2060 carbon neutrality goal
Hong Kong can use digital tech to build trust in its carbon market and strengthen its position as an international emissions trading hub
- Digital technology, can help companies and participants in the carbon market to access data and information about carbon credit generating projects, and build transparency and greater trust in Hong Kong’s voluntary emissions trading platform
- Blockchain may be used to underwrite carbon projects, involving auditor lawyers, regulators and the stock exchange to verify carbon credits from different projects
02:38
China launches world’s largest carbon-trading scheme as part of 2060 carbon neutrality goal