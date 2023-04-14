HSBC’s sale of its French retail business to Cerberus Capital Management-backed My Money Group is in jeopardy as a sharp rise in interest rates in France has made the completion of the deal “less certain”, the bank said on Friday. The unexpected rise in interest rates since the deal was agreed in June 2021 has “significantly increased” the capital requirements for the buyers at closing, the London-based lender said. “The purchaser group has advised us that they consider that they will be unable to obtain regulatory approval without amending the previously agreed transaction terms,” HSBC said in a stock exchange filing . “The parties are continuing discussions.” HSBC said it remained committed to the deal, but closing would likely be delayed if amended terms can be reached. The deal had been expected to be completed in the second half of this year. As a result of the increased uncertainty, HSBC said the French retail business would no longer be classified as “held for sale” and a prior US$2 billion impairment related to the sale would be reversed. If the transaction falls through, it would be a setback for CEO Noel Quinn’s efforts to streamline the bank’s operations and shift capital from underperforming businesses in the West to faster-growing markets in Asia. HSBC generates the bulk of its pre-tax profit in Asia, and Hong Kong is its largest market. Since he became CEO in 2019, Quinn has moved to reshape the bank by exiting or selling less profitable or capital-intensive operations that do not fit its long-term strategy. In addition to the French retail banking business, HSBC has agreed to sell its Canadian business, agreed in July to offload its Russian operations to Expobank and exited its mass-market retail business in the United States in 2021. Last month, HSBC agreed to rescue the British arm of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank , acquiring the business for a nominal fee of £1 (US$1.25). The deal is expected to boost its standing with high-growth technology and life sciences companies in Britain. The uncertainty over the sale of the French business comes as HSBC continues to face pressure from Ping An Insurance Group , its biggest shareholder, to spin off its Asian operations. A group of frustrated minority shareholders also has submitted proposals for this year’s annual meeting in May, calling for the bank to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical restructuring to enhance the bank’s value, such as spinning off the Asia business. The bank has recommended that investors vote against the minority shareholder proposals. Parts of HSBC’s Hong Kong shareholder base continue to remain frustrated over the cancellation of its final dividend for 2019 and suspension of its dividend in 2020 at the request of its chief regulator in Britain. HSBC resumed paying dividends in 2021 and made its biggest payout in four years with an annual dividend of 32 US cents a share for 2022. As part of its annual results announcement in February, HSBC said it would establish a dividend payout ratio of 50 per cent for 2023 and 2024, excluding “material significant items”, and consider future share buy-backs. It also said it would consider a special dividend of 21 US cents a share following the completion of the sale of its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada later this year.