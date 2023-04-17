An electronic board showing most active stocks outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
HSBC, Xpeng, SMIC keep Hong Kong stocks near 1-week high before China GDP data while JD.com slides amid competition

  • China’s economic recovery likely strengthened last quarter while manufacturing and retail sales advanced in March, official reports this week may show
  • JD.com slides as some analysts turn more bearish on the stock amid heightened competition in the e-commerce industry

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 11:29am, 17 Apr, 2023

