An electronic board showing most active stocks outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
HSBC, Xpeng, SMIC keep Hong Kong stocks near 1-week high before China GDP data while JD.com slides amid competition
- China’s economic recovery likely strengthened last quarter while manufacturing and retail sales advanced in March, official reports this week may show
- JD.com slides as some analysts turn more bearish on the stock amid heightened competition in the e-commerce industry
