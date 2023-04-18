An aerial view of industrial and office buildings in Kwun Tong district. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong pension regulator MPFA moving to a smaller office at The Millennity in Kwun Tong
- The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the eMPF will be moving to a single office in The Millennity
- The downsizing will save the regulator HK$14 million (US$1.8 million) a year in rent, a spokesman said
