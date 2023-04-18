An aerial view of industrial and office buildings in Kwun Tong district. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong pension regulator MPFA moving to a smaller office at The Millennity in Kwun Tong

  • The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the eMPF will be moving to a single office in The Millennity
  • The downsizing will save the regulator HK$14 million (US$1.8 million) a year in rent, a spokesman said

Lo Hoi-ying, Enoch Yiu
Lo Hoi-ying and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:19am, 18 Apr, 2023

Corrected [11:18am, 18 Apr, 2023]

  • [11:18am, 18 Apr, 2023]

    Corrects in the second paragraph to say eMPF is at Millennium City.

