Meanwhile, China’s economy grew 4.5 per cent in the first quarter, accelerating from a 2.9 per cent pace in the final three months of 2022, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. Economists had expected a 4 per cent expansion. Beijing last month set an annual growth target of 5 per cent for the year.

“China’s recovery has been OK so far, but Beijing clearly wants a more positive market reaction,” said Brock Silvers, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong. “A continued rally in Hong Kong might be a nice exit window. I still see significant volatility ahead this year.”

Industrial output rose less than expected in March from a year earlier, while the increase in retail sales exceeded economists’ expectations.

“Fixed asset investment and industrial production came in weaker than market expectations, so we saw an excuse for some profit-taking,” said Scott Prebola, head of Asian equity sales at Deutsche Bank. “Looking ahead, we expect the market to remain in a long-term uptrend until long funds increase their weighting.”

Four companies started trading today. Software developer Shanghai Suochen Information added 4.5 per cent to 256 yuan in Shanghai, while semiconductor device manufacturer Nanjing Gova Technology fell 5 per cent to 36 yuan.

Rubber and plastic consumer producer maker Shenzhen Bromake fell 11.5 per cent to 51 yuan in Shenzhen, while military vehicle materials maker North Long Dragon New Material jumped 27 per cent to 63 yuan.