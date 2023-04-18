Hong Kong stocks slide as Anta placement triggers sell-off while mainland China economic reports send mixed signals
- Hang Seng retreats from an eight-week high as mixed China economic reports fail to offer support
- Anta slumps after key holders agree to cut part of controlling stake at about 9 per cent below the market price, while company issues top-up shares
Hong Kong stocks fell from an eight-week high as investors dumped sportswear maker Anta Sports Products after key shareholders cut their stake at below the market price. Official reports showed China’s economy grew last quarter, while industrial output and retail sales were mixed.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 per cent to 20,626.64 at the local noon trading break, after reaching the highest level since February 20 on Monday. The Tech Index dropped 1.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent.
Anta Sports slumped 7.4 per cent to HK$100.70 and its peer Li Ning lost 2.2 per cent to HK$58.55. The city’s biggest lender HSBC retreated 1.5 per cent to HK$56.05 after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the lender, while Alibaba Group Holding fell 0.6 per cent to HK$94.80 and Tencent Holdings dropped 2.2 per cent to HK$363.
Anta said shareholders linked to founder Ding Shizhong are seeking to raise HK$11.8 billion (US$1.5 billion) by selling 119 million shares to outside investors at HK$99.18 per share, or 8.8 per cent below the stock’s last-traded price on Monday. The company will concurrent issue the same number of shares to the vendors.
Meanwhile, China’s economy grew 4.5 per cent in the first quarter, accelerating from a 2.9 per cent pace in the final three months of 2022, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. Economists had expected a 4 per cent expansion. Beijing last month set an annual growth target of 5 per cent for the year.
“China’s recovery has been OK so far, but Beijing clearly wants a more positive market reaction,” said Brock Silvers, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong. “A continued rally in Hong Kong might be a nice exit window. I still see significant volatility ahead this year.”
Industrial output rose less than expected in March from a year earlier, while the increase in retail sales exceeded economists’ expectations.
“Fixed asset investment and industrial production came in weaker than market expectations, so we saw an excuse for some profit-taking,” said Scott Prebola, head of Asian equity sales at Deutsche Bank. “Looking ahead, we expect the market to remain in a long-term uptrend until long funds increase their weighting.”
Four companies started trading today. Software developer Shanghai Suochen Information added 4.5 per cent to 256 yuan in Shanghai, while semiconductor device manufacturer Nanjing Gova Technology fell 5 per cent to 36 yuan.
Rubber and plastic consumer producer maker Shenzhen Bromake fell 11.5 per cent to 51 yuan in Shenzhen, while military vehicle materials maker North Long Dragon New Material jumped 27 per cent to 63 yuan.
Major Asian markets were mixed. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.5 per cent, S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.4 per cent, and the Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.4 per cent.