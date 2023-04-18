The CSRC offices in Beijing. Last month, the regulator revealed about 20 cases that involved brokers not performing adequate due diligence. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong-listed GF Securities latest broker to be investigated for inadequate due diligence amid roll-out of China’s market-oriented IPO reforms

  • Firm failed to exercise due diligence in the non-public issuance of shares by Misho Ecology & Landscape in 2018 and is suspected to be in ‘breach of laws’, it says in filing
  • Northeast Securities, Dongxing Securities, Donghai Securities and Citic Securities have all received warnings and fines for inadequate reviews so far this year

Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Apr, 2023

