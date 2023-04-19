A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on March 24, 2023. Photo: AP
Tech stocks, developers lead Hong Kong stock decline as HKMA currency intervention raises rate fears
- The monetary authority’s seventh intervention in the currency market this year will put pressure on banks to raise interest rates
- Economic reports from China paint an uneven picture of recovery, as GDP growth exceeds expectations but industrial output and investment fall short
