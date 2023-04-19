Pedestrians walked past a currency exchange shop in Sheung Wan on 21 October 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong’s cash dwindles to 15-year low, putting pressure on banks to raise interest rates to stem booming carry trade

  • The Wednesday intervention will bring the aggregated balance below HK$50 billion threshold to HK$49.23 billion, the lowest since 2008
  • The low balance reflects low liquidity in the banking sector and may mean Hong Kong commercial banks have to increase their prime rate in May, trader says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:54am, 19 Apr, 2023

