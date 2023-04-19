A signboard of Haitong Securities in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan city on 19 June 2015. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP.
A signboard of Haitong Securities in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan city on 19 June 2015. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP.
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Haitong puts CEO’s global ambition on the back burner as it reins in Hong Kong unit after US$840 million blowout

  • Haitong’s parent wants to “regain its glory” by creating “one Haitong,” the chief executive said in an interview
  • Haitong International, due to release its results next week, may post a 2022 loss of US$841 million, according to its earnings warning last month

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:41pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A signboard of Haitong Securities in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan city on 19 June 2015. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP.
A signboard of Haitong Securities in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan city on 19 June 2015. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP.
READ FULL ARTICLE