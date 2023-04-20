HSBC said a spin-off of its Asian operations through a Hong Kong listing would result in a “material loss of value” for investors as the bank refuted claims by Ping An Insurance Group that it had exaggerated the costs and risks of doing so. Structural reforms suggested by its biggest shareholder, including a minority listing of HSBC’s Asia-Pacific arm in Hong Kong, would “significantly dilute the international business model” that underlies the bank’s strategy, the London-based lender said. “This would result in a material erosion of earnings, returns, dividends and shareholder value, and a disruption to our unique global customer service proposition,” HSBC said in a statement. “Accordingly, HSBC cannot support or recommend to its shareholders the structural options that have been proposed or otherwise considered.” The response by HSBC, issued during the late-evening hours in Hong Kong on Wednesday, is the latest escalation in a continuing dispute with its biggest shareholder over the future of its Asian operations. HSBC generates the bulk of its pre-tax profit in Asia. It comes just over two weeks before HSBC’s annual general meeting where investors are expected to consider proposals by frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and radical structural changes to enhance the bank’s value . “The board [of directors] strongly believes that HSBC should focus on executing the current strategy that is delivering, and which the board is confident is the best and safest way to continue to deliver substantially more value for shareholders over the coming years,” HSBC said. Ping An did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours in Hong Kong on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Ping An’s asset management arm called for the bank to separately list its Asian operations in Hong Kong, with HSBC remaining as the majority shareholder. The structure would be similar to HSBC’s 62.14 per cent ownership of Hang Seng Bank , Ping An said. “It will be the most valuable and unique bank in Asia with the strongest growth potential within the HSBC system, and also the only local bank with global competitiveness,” Ping An Asset Management CEO Michael Huang said in a statement at the time. Ping An also said HSBC had exaggerated the costs and risks of spinning off the business, adopted a “closed-minded attitude” to any suggested changes and refused to verbally discuss any proposals. China’s biggest insurer has been conducting an unorthodox campaign over the past year to push HSBC to make changes to increase shareholder value. HSBC said it has had “extensive and senior-level engagement” with Ping An in 2022 and 2023, including about 20 meetings involving its chairman, CEO and senior managers. “The board of HSBC has assessed structural options for HSBC Asia-Pacific with an open mind and with the benefit of robust third-party financial, legal and accounting analysis and advice,” the bank said. “It has considered in detail both the potential advantages and disadvantages, and has discussed its conclusions extensively with Ping An through both multiple meetings and written correspondence,” it added.